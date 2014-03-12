In this video from the BBC we talk to George Divoky. When George first came to study sea birds in the Alaskan Arctic, he didn't expect that - 40 years on - he&'d have stumbled on a canary in the coal mine of climate change in the Arctic.

Frozen Planet director, Elizabeth White, spent two weeks with George at his field site on Cooper Island to discover what keeps him coming back to this remote gravel island.