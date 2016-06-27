This lesson involves having students identify the basic principles and grievances of the Declaration of Independence, as well as exploring the conception of the 'Articles of Confederation' and the 'Constitution of the United States'. Students will demonstrate their interpretation of excerpts of the Declaration of Independence in a hands on activity.The provided Power-Point is a primary based resource that is designed to engage the students in the learning process. Full of colorful images, intertwined with problem posing questions, discussion and writing topics, and a variety of appealing video clips, students will be invited to closely examine and understand the historical interconnections between the 'Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Confederation, and the U.S. Constitution. A wrap-up, thought-provoking activity includes having students work in pairs and analyze a fictitious country and its' governing laws. This activity serves as a critical discussion piece in prompting students to understand the complexities and ethical considerations in creating laws that govern a country.
Materials Include:
• 36 Slide Power-Point
• One Guided Power-Point Handout
• Activity Handout: Interpreting the Declaration of Independence
• Activity Handout: Examining 'Pelonia'
