Ancient Civilizations Biography Project



1. After choosing your biography but before reading you will research the author, the place/time period and the person about which the biography is written. (They will need to use at least 3 sources and use correct MLA citations to recognize them.)

a. Specifics about this assignment will be given separately.



2. During reading students will be writing and commenting in their composition books on three categories. Each reading assignment should have one page dedicated to each of the three categories; make sure to label them! You will also be expected to discuss your findings on the due date of each section. These discussions will be evaluated in a variety of ways. Using both Criteria A & C of the Humanities Rubric.



a. Historical Terminology including people and places, include a brief description of each.



b. Questions, questions, questions! For each assigned reading section, choose 1 of the questions below to

answer. You may not repeat a question choice and each answer must include a quotation from the

book.



1. How is the subject of your biography a reflection his/her times and how does he/she stand in contrast to them?

2. Identify a person who clashed with the subject of your biography. How did this conflict impact your figure?

3. Identify a person who assisted the subject of your biography. How did this relationship contribute to his/her success.

4. Describe and then evaluate two decisions of specific actions.

5. What obstacles did the subject of your biography have to overcome in is/her rise to power.

6. Explore two characteristics of the time and place that stand in contrast to today.



