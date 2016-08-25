Ancient Egypt/ Nile River Valley: Egyptian Religion: How it Affected the World Project/ Notes Act.
Background:
Webster defines religion as a “personal set or institutionalized system of religious attitudes, beliefs, and practices”, Paul Tillich, the theologian, defines religion as “man’s ultimate concern.” While, Ms. Travis’ Ancient World History class has stated that religion has an effect on the daily needs of its followers, the politics/ how a society is run (including the rules / code of behavior), and sometimes even the economics of a civilization.
To the Ancient Egyptians religion was the most powerful force animating Egyptian society, politics, and controlling the River Valley’s economics. The Nile River Valley was one of the oldest civilizations ever created. For it’s time the Nile River Valley civilization was quite advanced influencing many civilizations that proceeded it.
Task:
In the next few days you will be analyzing sources and taking notes on Egyptian religion and explaining how:
• Religion/Religious Ideals have an impact on a civilizations politics, economics, and the way people live.
• Early Egyptian religion has had a profound impact/Influence on future civilizations
Procedure:
1) You will be placed in a group by your instructor
2) you will travel to a station and begin your investigation (15 minutes at each station)
3) In your group you will discuss how religion has affected Egypt Socially, Politically, or economically
4) On your graphic organizer you will provide a theme for your reasoning (single idea/though/word/s)
5) On your graphic organizer you will cite specific evidence from the sources
6) On your graphic organizer you will discuss how you can connect that information to a historical event/time or a personal connection
7) On your graphic organizer you will write down some of your thought/your inner monologue (thoughts/opinions/questions/ideas) you had when you were reading
8) You will move onto the next station
Focus Question:
How did Egyptian Religion affect its civilization/culture as well as future civilizations?
