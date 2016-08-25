Ancient Egypt/ Nile River Valley: Mummies Project



You're an Egyptian living in 1200 B.C. The King of Egypt has recently died (so sad!), and you alone are in charge of burying his body. Normally, this would take an Egyptian 70 days to complete, However, you have one weekend!!!



Your Task: To read the articles given to you on mummies, (or use any outside source) and design a tomb for the late King of Egypt. Your tomb must be decorated on the outside, and must have the proper supplies within the tomb for the late King’s journey to the After-world. On a separate sheet of paper, provide a description of what is in the King’s tomb and why. Also, do not forget to include your king in the tomb.