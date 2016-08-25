Ancient Egypt/ Nile River Valley: Mummies Project
You're an Egyptian living in 1200 B.C. The King of Egypt has recently died (so sad!), and you alone are in charge of burying his body. Normally, this would take an Egyptian 70 days to complete, However, you have one weekend!!!
Your Task: To read the articles given to you on mummies, (or use any outside source) and design a tomb for the late King of Egypt. Your tomb must be decorated on the outside, and must have the proper supplies within the tomb for the late King’s journey to the After-world. On a separate sheet of paper, provide a description of what is in the King’s tomb and why. Also, do not forget to include your king in the tomb.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
Ancient Egypt - Mummification presentations, worksheets and lesson plan.
- (5)
- $6.34
Egyptian Cinderella Planning (Egyptians Topic)
- (10)
- $7.04
New resources
Hug a Bear Day - Assembly or Class Presentation
- (1)
- $7.03
Ancient Egypt/Rome Numeracy Starter
- (1)
- FREE
Ancient Egypt - Hieroglyphs
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Cleopatra ESCAPE ROOM: Ancient Egypt -Shakespeare -Julius Caesar -Marc Antony
- (0)
- $6.25
Julius Caesar ESCAPE ROOM: Ancient Rome - Shakespeare
- (0)
- $6.25