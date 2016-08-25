Ancient Egypt/ Nile River Valley- Religion: Myths and Gods Lesson Plan

contains reading and guiding questions and myths and the Creation story as well as ceremonies:

some projects include:
Creative Projects
1. Create the family tree of the characters in the divine family.
2. re-write a script from the viewpoint of one of the characters in the divine family
3. Make a sequence of drawings illustrating the major events in the story of the divine family. The
drawings could be put into cartoon format.

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • myths-and-the-Gods.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

docx, 22 KB

myths-and-the-Gods

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades