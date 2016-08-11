Ancient Greece Crossword Puzzle Review includes - 27 Terms and 27 clues plus word bank. This is a perfect activity for reviewing before a test, as homework or for substitute plans. This includes two puzzles, one with a word bank and one without.



Save some money by getting this product along with the entire unit. Go to Ancient Greece Unit Bundle .



Word Bank

Minoan

Polis

Acropolis

Helot

Oligarchy

Aristocracy

Cleisthenes

Homer

Delian League

Pericles

Classical art

Tragedy

Plato

Aristotle

Socrates

Peloponnesian League

Library of Alexandria

Democracy

Pharos Lighthouse

Direct Democracy

Alexander the Great

rhetoric

Zeus

Trojan war

Aphrodite

Hades

Peloponnesian War

Mount Olympus



More stuff on the way! Follow me to be the first to know about new products! Also, follow me on Pinterest!