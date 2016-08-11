Ancient Greece Crossword Puzzle Review includes - 27 Terms and 27 clues plus word bank. This is a perfect activity for reviewing before a test, as homework or for substitute plans. This includes two puzzles, one with a word bank and one without.

Word Bank
Minoan
Polis
Acropolis
Helot
Oligarchy
Aristocracy
Cleisthenes
Homer
Delian League
Pericles
Classical art
Tragedy
Plato
Aristotle
Socrates
Peloponnesian League
Library of Alexandria
Democracy
Pharos Lighthouse
Direct Democracy
Alexander the Great
rhetoric
Zeus
Trojan war
Aphrodite
Hades
Peloponnesian War
Mount Olympus

