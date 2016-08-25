Ancient India/ Indus River Valley: Gifts of the Indus River Brochure Assignment (Geography)
Focus Question: How did geography and agriculture contribute to the development and growth of ancient this Civilization?
TASK: Take the role of a scribe/priest who has traveled up and down the River. Explain to the ruler your observations about how and why the river is being used. Do this through the creation of a brochure. You want to be chosen for the Secretary of River Management so you can live in the palace and be given royal status.
Audience: The ruler and his officials.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Geography / Geography skills
- Geography / People and environment
- History / Ancient history
- History / Ancient history / China
- History / Ancient history / Indigenous peoples
- History / Ancient history / Middle East
- History / Ancient history / Stone Age to Iron Age
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
