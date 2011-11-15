We start from the rise of Rome to the empire; republic and finally to the Roman roads and Roman gods. There are many handouts as well as PowerPoint slides; and PowerPoint for less-able students. Aligned to: WH.6.9 , WH.7.9 , WH.8.9 , WH.9.9 , WH.10.9 , WH.11.9 , WH.12.9

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Story of Romulus and Remus.avi
  • Ancient_Rome(1)[1].ppt
  • empire_handout[1].doc
  • Ancient_Rome(1)[1](1).ppt
  • Ancient_Rome.pptx_student_copy[1].ppt
  • latins_pupil_hand_out[1].doc
  • latins_teacher_copy[1].doc
  • Rich_and_poor_daily_life_handout[1].doc
  • Roman_Daily_Life_pupil_handout[1].ppt
  • Roman_Daily_Life[1].ppt
  • Clothes_and_hair_handout[1].doc
  • Roman_Hair_and_clothes[1].ppt
  • jep_-_romans[1].ppt
  • Diocletian_handout[1].doc
  • homework[1].doc
  • Nero_Goes_Insane[1].ppt
  • Roman_Emperors[1].ppt
  • LA_pupil_copy[1].ppt
  • Roman_Myths_and_Legends[1].ppt
  • The_ancient_Greeks_believed_that_it_was_not_wise_to_anger_the_gods[1].doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 15, 2011

Updated: Aug 19, 2015

Tutorial

avi, 11 MB

Story of Romulus and Remus

Project/Activity

ppt, 2 MB

Ancient_Rome(1)[1]

Worksheet

doc, 5 MB

empire_handout[1]

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades