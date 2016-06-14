This Gallery Walk makes use of graphics, text, and climate data to show students the effects of the angle of insolation (solar radiation) on climate. Students will be required to make observations and inferences based on the information found at each station. They will travel to 6 different locations around the world to analyze solar radiation and climate data. They will use this data to create a model to show how variations in the angle of insolation into the Earth’s systems result in changes in climate.



This Lesson Includes:



Interactive Worksheets with Graphic Organizers, Blank Graphs, and Conclusion.



Posters for 6 Gallery Walk Stations of unique locations around the world that include text, graphics, and data for students to make observations and inferences.



Standards



Next Generation Science Standards



HS-ESS2-4. Use a model to describe how variations in the flow of energy into and out of Earth’s systems result in changes in climate.

HS-ESS3-5. Analyze geoscience data and the results from global climate models to make an evidence-based forecast of the current rate of global or regional climate change and associated future impacts to Earth systems.



Common Core State Standards Connections:



ELA/Literacy -

RST.11-12.1 Cite specific textual evidence to support analysis of science and technical texts, attending to important distinctions the author makes and to any gaps or inconsistencies in the account. (HS-ESS3-5)

RST.11-12.2 Determine the central ideas or conclusions of a text; summarize complex concepts, processes, or information presented in a text by paraphrasing them in simpler but still accurate terms. (HS-ESS3-5)

RST.11-12.7 Integrate and evaluate multiple sources of information presented in diverse formats and media (e.g., quantitative data, video, multimedia) in order to address a question or solve a problem. (HS-ESS3-5)

SL.11-12.5 Make strategic use of digital media (e.g., textual, graphical, audio, visual, and interactive elements) in presentations to enhance understanding of findings, reasoning, and evidence and to add interest. (HS-ESS2-4)



Mathematics -

MP.2 Reason abstractly and quantitatively. (HS-ESS2-4),(HS-ESS3-5)

MP.4 Model with mathematics. (HS-ESS2-4)

HSN.Q.A.1 Use units as a way to understand problems and to guide the solution of multi-step problems; choose and interpret units consistently in formulas; choose and interpret the scale and the origin in graphs and data displays. (HS-ESS2-4),(HS-ESS3-5)

HSN.Q.A.2 Define appropriate quantities for the purpose of descriptive modeling. (HS-ESS2-4),(HS-ESS3-5)

HSN.Q.A.3 Choose a level of accuracy appropriate to limitations on measurement when reporting quantities