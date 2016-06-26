Angles: Angles: Complementary and Supplementary Angles Treasure Hunt Practice is an engaging way to practice complementary and supplementary angles. Students engage in a treasure hunt designed by Euclid, following clues and solving angle problems in order to find the "treasure." Practice can be fun! Student tested and approved.



Great to use after the Complementary and Supplementary Angles: Notes and Practice





This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.

