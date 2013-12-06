The history and culture of Anglo-Saxon England, Celtic languages and literature, or Viking exploits - Anglo-Saxon, Norse, and Celtic (ASNC) allows you to explore a range of cultures, and to look at history, language and literature side by side.

If you're fascinated by medieval history, literature and languages, and you relish the prospect of doing your own research using original source materials, this course - unique in the UK to Cambridge - will appeal to you.