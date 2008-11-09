Free
This was for a Science lesson for my Year 5 class during our Rainforest topic. They used playdough to create their own rainforest animal based on adaptations. We also used De Bono hat’s to evaluate our animal’s survival rates in the rainforest. The children then self-assessed using the SC. Please leave feedback.
Created: Nov 9, 2008
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Animal Adaptations
This was for a Science lesson for my Year 5 class during our Rainforest topic. They used playdough to create their own rainforest animal based on a...
