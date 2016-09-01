Every clue in these two crosswords is related to an event, character, or detail in or about ANIMAL FARM. There are even some clues that focus on the author! Examples of clues:
* Flag symbols: hoof and ___ (HORN)
* Possession Boxer burns (HAT)
* Every Man His ___ Bricklayer (Snowball’s book) (OWN)
* Old Major’s age (TWELVE)
* Bluebell, Pincher, and ___ (JESSE)
* Country of George Orwell’s birth (ENGLAND)
* Disappearing drink (MILK)
* Mangel-wurzels (BEETS)
Challenges students' reading-for-detail skills in a fun way! Great competition activity!
Don't forget to visit my store to receive a FREE Bookmarks Plus edition of ANIMAL FARM! Also, don't miss my Animal Farm Trivia Game—just look for it in my store!
Like my products? Take a look at my new LOOKING GOOD ON PAPER line. Great writing lessons, some barely touched on in textbooks—all based on my years of teaching writing "in the trenches"!
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
The Secret Garden edition of Bookmarks Plus: Fun Freebie and a Handy Little Reading Aid!
- (0)
- $2.00
The Hobbit edition of Bookmarks Plus: Fun Freebie and a Handy Little Reading Aid!
- (0)
- $2.00
Woods Runner edition of Bookmarks Plus: Fun Freebie and a Handy Little Reading Aid!
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
- (21)
- $8.45
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
Full unit plan: Stories of Ourselves (Cambridge IGCSE)
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
Writing Paper Choices & Planning Templates
- (0)
- $7.04
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE
“Business at Eleven” by Toshio Mori MC Reading Comprehension Quiz/Test
- (0)
- $3.00