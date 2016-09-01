Every clue in these two crosswords is related to an event, character, or detail in or about ANIMAL FARM. There are even some clues that focus on the author! Examples of clues:



* Flag symbols: hoof and ___ (HORN)

* Possession Boxer burns (HAT)

* Every Man His ___ Bricklayer (Snowball’s book) (OWN)

* Old Major’s age (TWELVE)

* Bluebell, Pincher, and ___ (JESSE)

* Country of George Orwell’s birth (ENGLAND)

* Disappearing drink (MILK)

* Mangel-wurzels (BEETS)



