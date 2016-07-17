Free
These visual aids supplement Children Make Terrible Pets Activity Pack
They are also useful on their own.
A set of twenty six A5 size flash cards with animals from A to Z.
Easy to make. Just print, fold, cut and laminate.
Includes: alligator, beaver, chameleon, dog, elephant, frog, guinea pig, hedgehog, iguana, jellyfish, koala, lion, moose, numbat, octopus, parrot, queztzal, raccoon, snake, tiger shark, umbrella bird, vulture, walrus, x-ray tetra, yak, zebra.
Created: Jul 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
