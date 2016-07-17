These visual aids supplement Children Make Terrible Pets Activity Pack



They are also useful on their own.



A set of twenty six A5 size flash cards with animals from A to Z.



Easy to make. Just print, fold, cut and laminate.



Includes: alligator, beaver, chameleon, dog, elephant, frog, guinea pig, hedgehog, iguana, jellyfish, koala, lion, moose, numbat, octopus, parrot, queztzal, raccoon, snake, tiger shark, umbrella bird, vulture, walrus, x-ray tetra, yak, zebra.