These visual aids supplement Children Make Terrible Pets Activity Pack

They are also useful on their own.

A set of twenty six A5 size flash cards with animals from A to Z.

Easy to make. Just print, fold, cut and laminate.

Includes: alligator, beaver, chameleon, dog, elephant, frog, guinea pig, hedgehog, iguana, jellyfish, koala, lion, moose, numbat, octopus, parrot, queztzal, raccoon, snake, tiger shark, umbrella bird, vulture, walrus, x-ray tetra, yak, zebra.

Free

Created: Jul 17, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

