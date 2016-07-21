These unit has everything you need to teach new thematic animal vocabulary in an effective way! This packet contains easy to understand resources for the following animal themes: farm animals, wild animals, sea animals, bugs, pets, and pet supplies This is a fun and engaging set of vocabulary appropriate for a wide range of ages! Animals are a motivating topic for so many students!
Each section contains the same format of materials. When the format stays the same and only the content changes - students with special needs are often able to learn more quickly!
Each section includes:
- Vocabulary Page
- Matching Pages (Match to Picture and Match to Word)
- Individualized Visual Data Sheet for Expressive or Receptive Language Data
- Spelling Worksheets (hands-on, velcro tasks)
- Writing Worksheets
- Tracing Worksheets
All activities are structured, visual, and created to be utilized with multiple types of learners! Over 70 activities included!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- English language arts / Phonics and spelling
- English language arts / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
