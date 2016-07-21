These unit has everything you need to teach new thematic animal vocabulary in an effective way! This packet contains easy to understand resources for the following animal themes: farm animals, wild animals, sea animals, bugs, pets, and pet supplies This is a fun and engaging set of vocabulary appropriate for a wide range of ages! Animals are a motivating topic for so many students!



Each section contains the same format of materials. When the format stays the same and only the content changes - students with special needs are often able to learn more quickly!





Each section includes:

- Vocabulary Page

- Matching Pages (Match to Picture and Match to Word)

- Individualized Visual Data Sheet for Expressive or Receptive Language Data

- Spelling Worksheets (hands-on, velcro tasks)

- Writing Worksheets

- Tracing Worksheets



All activities are structured, visual, and created to be utilized with multiple types of learners! Over 70 activities included!