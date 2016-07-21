These unit has everything you need to teach new thematic animal vocabulary in an effective way! This packet contains easy to understand resources for the following animal themes: farm animals, wild animals, sea animals, bugs, pets, and pet supplies This is a fun and engaging set of vocabulary appropriate for a wide range of ages! Animals are a motivating topic for so many students!

Each section contains the same format of materials. When the format stays the same and only the content changes - students with special needs are often able to learn more quickly!


Each section includes:
- Vocabulary Page
- Matching Pages (Match to Picture and Match to Word)
- Individualized Visual Data Sheet for Expressive or Receptive Language Data
- Spelling Worksheets (hands-on, velcro tasks)
- Writing Worksheets
- Tracing Worksheets

All activities are structured, visual, and created to be utilized with multiple types of learners! Over 70 activities included!

$8.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.png
  • 2.png
  • 3.png
  • 4.png
  • Animal-Vocabulary-Unit.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

png, 111 KB

1

Lesson Plan

png, 66 KB

2

Lesson Plan

png, 54 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades