In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at how the Zoo is getting into the holiday spirit with Christmas Carnival, an animal packed celebration of all things festive. First stop is the Animal Parade; where some of the Zoos four legged creatures will go on a Christmas stroll through the grounds.

Accompanied by Christmas music and jingles, kids and adults alike will love being able to join in with the llamas, donkeys, and other animals in the daily demonstration. Watch the animals and their keepers here in rehearsal!