Common core aligned worksheets to supplement Ant by Rebecca Stefoff as published in Houghton Mifflin Reading 2.2.
Common core aligned activities include: two vocabulary activities (6 words each) which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, a KWL chart, ten comprehension questions/activities with a focus on Bloom's Taxonomy, a sequencing activity, a main idea/supporting details activity, a synonym activity, an antonym activity, a vocabulary crossword puzzle, a cloze reading activity, an informational reading activity "Insect or Arachnid", and a categorizing and classifying activity. (13 pages of activities)
Revised Jan 2015
__________
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 20%
Other resources by this author
Halloween Writing Prompt Pictures and Story Starters (Super Scary)
- (1)
- $6.00
Fantastic Mr. Fox by Roald Dahl Comic Style Workbook
- (1)
- $5.00
Halloween Math Word Problem Task Cards (Super Scary)
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
AQA Language Paper 1 Revision Pack
- (13)
- 10% off$4.23$3.80
New resources
Never Had To Make A Plenary Again With This Easy And Engaging Plenary.ppt
- (1)
- $2.82
Story starters, with guided reading activities, ideal for comprehension.
- (1)
- FREE
Reading activities on the Gunpowder Plot
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
The Sign of Four - Revision
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
- (0)
- $4.23
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82