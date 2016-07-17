Common core aligned worksheets to supplement Ant by Rebecca Stefoff as published in Houghton Mifflin Reading 2.2.



Common core aligned activities include: two vocabulary activities (6 words each) which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, a KWL chart, ten comprehension questions/activities with a focus on Bloom's Taxonomy, a sequencing activity, a main idea/supporting details activity, a synonym activity, an antonym activity, a vocabulary crossword puzzle, a cloze reading activity, an informational reading activity "Insect or Arachnid", and a categorizing and classifying activity. (13 pages of activities)



Revised Jan 2015

__________