Antigone is considered one of the great Greek tragedies. LOOK AT THE PREVIEW. This lesson plan offers a variety of different activities to develop a deep analysis of Scene 3 of this great play. PPT lecture, student notes, and facilitated exercises guide students through:

1) Analysis speaker's tone (Haimon vs Creon)

2) Analysis of Hubris in Greek Tragedy (Creon)

3) Understanding Similes and Metaphors as building blocks for Analogies

4) Tragic Hero's Path Graphic Organizer/Analysis



This lesson is part of our Antigone Unit



This lesson plan includes:



PPT Lectures

Student Notes

Student Worksheets and Exercises

Analytical Writing Tasks

Teacher Answers and Resources

