Antigone is considered one of the great Greek tragedies. LOOK AT THE PREVIEW. This lesson plan offers a variety of different activities to develop a deep analysis of Scene 3 of this great play. PPT lecture, student notes, and facilitated exercises guide students through:
1) Analysis speaker's tone (Haimon vs Creon)
2) Analysis of Hubris in Greek Tragedy (Creon)
3) Understanding Similes and Metaphors as building blocks for Analogies
4) Tragic Hero's Path Graphic Organizer/Analysis

This lesson is part of our Antigone Unit

This lesson plan includes:

PPT Lectures
Student Notes
Student Worksheets and Exercises
Analytical Writing Tasks
Teacher Answers and Resources
