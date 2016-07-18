Antigone is considered one of the great Greek tragedies. This lesson plan offers a variety of different activities to develop a deep analysis of Scene 5 and the Exodus of this great play. PPT lecture, student notes, and facilitated exercises guide students through:
1) Analysis of Teiresias' use of symbolism
2) Creon's tragic flaw of hubris
3) Cause and effect mapping of climatic events within the play
4) Hypothetical Predictions (write a sequel to Antigone)

This lesson is part of our Antigone Unit

This lesson plan includes:

PPT Lectures
Student Notes
Student Worksheets and Exercises

Created: Jul 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

