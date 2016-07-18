Antigone is considered one of the great Greek tragedies. This lesson plan offers a variety of different activities to develop a deep analysis of Scene 5 and the Exodus of this great play. PPT lecture, student notes, and facilitated exercises guide students through:

1) Analysis of Teiresias' use of symbolism

2) Creon's tragic flaw of hubris

3) Cause and effect mapping of climatic events within the play

4) Hypothetical Predictions (write a sequel to Antigone)



This lesson is part of our Antigone Unit



This lesson plan includes:



PPT Lectures

Student Notes

Student Worksheets and Exercises



Total Pages 7 slides 11 pages