Antigone is considered one of the great Greek tragedies. This lesson plan offers a variety of different activities to develop a deep analysis of Scene 5 and the Exodus of this great play. PPT lecture, student notes, and facilitated exercises guide students through:
1) Analysis of Teiresias' use of symbolism
2) Creon's tragic flaw of hubris
3) Cause and effect mapping of climatic events within the play
4) Hypothetical Predictions (write a sequel to Antigone)
This lesson is part of our Antigone Unit
This lesson plan includes:
PPT Lectures
Student Notes
Student Worksheets and Exercises
Total Pages 7 slides 11 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
