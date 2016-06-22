PRODUCT DESCRIPTION
Antonyms and Synonyms Task Cards is a book filled with cards that you can use to create fun activities. They can be used in your language arts centers or workstations. They can also be used as an activity for early finishers. This book includes 40 different task cards for practicing antonyms and synonyms.
In this book you will find four different units, each featuring ten task cards for your students to complete. Each unit features a scenario sheet that you can use to introduce the scenario to your class. It also includes the Common Core standards used in the unit so that you will know what skills your students are practicing in each unit.
The Common Core Standards covered:
3.L.5
4.L.5c
Answer keys are provided in this booklet.
Created: Jun 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
