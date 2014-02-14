In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at leaf-cutter ants, who cut pieces of leaf and take them back to their huge underground nests, following the scent trail they leave. Inside the nest, the leaf pieces are broken down and used for growing fungus. The ants feed on this fungus.

