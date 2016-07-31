This cross-curricular unit is full of great resources to utilize during your apple week(s) this fall! Your students will learn about the apple life cycle, parts of an apple, things made from apples, and more.

I have included a table of contents to find what you need quickly, as well as some teacher direction pages where I offer some suggestions and/or explain how to use each piece of the unit.

LANGUAGE ARTS
Apples on the Ground Poem
The Apple Stand Reader
At the Apple Stand Reader

MATH
Our Favorite Apples Graph
Our Favorite Ways to Eat Apples Graph

SCIENCE
Apples Anchor Cart
Apples & My 5 Senses
Parts of an Apple
Seasons of an Apple Tree
Apple Investigation
Sink or Float
Comparing Apples
Applesauce
Life Cycle
Photo Vocabulary Cards

SOCIAL STUDIES
Johnny Appleseed Reader

This resource was created with U.S. spelling.

Created: Jul 31, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

