This cross-curricular unit is full of great resources to utilize during your apple week(s) this fall! Your students will learn about the apple life cycle, parts of an apple, things made from apples, and more.
I have included a table of contents to find what you need quickly, as well as some teacher direction pages where I offer some suggestions and/or explain how to use each piece of the unit.
LANGUAGE ARTS
Apples on the Ground Poem
The Apple Stand Reader
At the Apple Stand Reader
MATH
Our Favorite Apples Graph
Our Favorite Ways to Eat Apples Graph
SCIENCE
Apples Anchor Cart
Apples & My 5 Senses
Parts of an Apple
Seasons of an Apple Tree
Apple Investigation
Sink or Float
Comparing Apples
Applesauce
Life Cycle
Photo Vocabulary Cards
SOCIAL STUDIES
Johnny Appleseed Reader
This resource was created with U.S. spelling.
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Alphabet Write the Room - Letter D
- (0)
- $2.00
Alphabet Write the Room - Letter J
- (0)
- $2.00
Alphabet Write the Room - Letter A
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
From Plant to Plate: The Journey of the Banana Part 2
- (2)
- $4.23
From Plant to Plate: The Journey of the Banana Bundle
- 3 Resources
- $10.14
Math Puzzle with Scales, Weights, Potatoes, Cucumbers and Tomatoes
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Plants We Eat
- (2)
- FREE
Beloved Burger Play Script
- (1)
- FREE
Basmati Basmati Play Script
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Fruits Photo Posters Display Pack
- (0)
- $2.82
Vegetables Photo Poster Display Pack
- (0)
- $2.82
Fun Math Puzzles with Scales, Weights and Various Objects
- 6 Resources
- $7.11