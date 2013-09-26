Free
Learn the Original Language of the Bible!Learn the Bible like never before! Explore by original Hebrew text to understand the Bible more deeply.
¡Aprenda el Idioma Original de la Biblia! ¡Conozca la Biblia como nunca! Explore a través del texto Hebreo original para comprender la Biblia más profundamente.
El nombre del Señor
ה YHWH is the name of the God of Israel. What does it mean and how it should be pronounced? Keywords: יהוה YHWH, being, existence, Adonay Verse: Ex...
Aprenda el Idioma Original de la Biblia
Learn the Original Language of the Bible!Learn the Bible like never before! Explore by original Hebrew text to understand the Bible more deeply. ¡A...
What is Torah?
The basic idea of the root y¹râ is 'throw, shoot, cast, lay, set, shoot arrows, throw water, rain, point out.' Torah is derived out of this ro...
