Adaptive course containing about 1100 questions and short texts covering large (but not all) parts of the AQA A-level biology curriculum. Students learn by answering questions and seeing remedial material. Questions are repeated if a student gets them wrong and selected so that they adjust to the ability of the student. Willing to try this out in your class? Send me a message with your email and I will set you up. With a teacher account you can create groups and assignments and get detailed feedback on the results. Do let me know if you have any comments, problems or questions.
Created: Sep 17, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
