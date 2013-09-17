Free
Adaptive course containing about 1400 questions covering large (but not all) parts of the AQA GCSE chemistry curriculum. Students learn by answering questions and seeing remedial material. Questions are repeated if a student gets them wrong and selected so that they adjust to the ability of the student. Willing to try this out in your class? Send me a message with your email and I will set you up. With a teacher account you can create groups and assignments and get detailed feedback on the results. Do let me know if you have any comments, problems or questions.
