I have created these based on the Nelson Thornes Revision Guide for Chemistry. These are excellent for review activities and identifying subject weaknesses
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
beccaxo_xo
AQA GCSE Biology Unit 1 Questions
I have created these based on the Nelson Thornes Revision Guide for Biology. These are excellent for review activities and identifying subject weak...
- (0)
- $4.23
beccaxo_xo
AQA GCSE Physics Unit 1 Questions
I have created these based on the Nelson Thornes Revision Guide for Physics. These are excellent for review activities and identifying subject weak...
- (0)
- $4.23
beccaxo_xo
AQA GCSE Chemistry Unit 1 Questions
I have created these based on the Nelson Thornes Revision Guide for Chemistry. These are excellent for review activities and identifying subject we...
- (0)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
KS261
OCR F321 and F322(OLD) revision aid
OCR F321 and F322 Please comment!! revision summary and exam questions Covers both units with a double page on each modual and exam questions and k...
- (25)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
Chemistry_Resources
AQA A-level Chemistry Required Practicals Workbooks Bundle
Superb value. All you need to teach or for students to self-study for the required practicals questions. Excellent preparation for paper 3. Now in ...
- 4 Resources
- $7.04
lewistull
AQA Combined Science Trilogy - Chemistry Whole Unit 3 - Quantitative Chemistry (Quant Chem)
As promised, here is the whole of Unit 3: Quantitative Chemistry for the New AQA Combined Science Trilogy. Every lesson is covered exactly to the s...
- (20)
- $14.07
New resources
bs1nt
Xmas chemistry revision cards
some basic revision chemistry facts to go with an advent calendar that I am going to give my year 11's. I am hoping that they will do one a day as ...
- (1)
- FREE
MrBarnesTC
GCSE Chemistry 2016: Edexcel Outcomes and Checklist
This is a booklet that contains all of the exam specification points for the new Edexcel GCSE chemistry exam. It contains links to revision videos ...
- (1)
- FREE
MaChemGuy
MaChemGuy Video Index for A level Chemistry
Takes you to a Google Doc which has contains the links to all of my YouTube videos (450 and counting). I teach the OCR A specification so the video...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
SALE
amycooke93
C8 Acids and alkalis GCSE 9-1 Edexcel combined science board game (can be used for any exam board)
This acids and alkalis board game is the perfect revision resource to engage and motivate pupils. Designed for GCSE edexcel 9-1 combined science bu...
- (0)
- 10% off$5.35$4.82
Littlemizzbarbie
Properties of Transition Metals (Chemistry Only) - New AQA Chemistry GCSE
Lesson for Atomic Structure and The Periodic Table Chapter in new AQA Chemistry GCSE. LO: Compare the properties of transition metals with those of...
- (1)
- FREE
SALE
amycooke93
C8 Acids and alkalis quiz quiz trade cards GCSE Edexcel 9-1 combined science chemistry
54 Acids and alkalis quiz quiz trade cards for GCSE Edexcel 9-1 combined science Can be used with any exam board but Edexcel specific questions wil...
- (0)
- 10% off$4.79$4.31