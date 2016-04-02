$4.00
This bundle includes all three of my aquatic webquests.
WebQuest: Marine Biome
The marine biome is primarily made up of the saltwater oceans. It is the largest biome on planet Earth and covers around 70% of the Earth's surface.
WebQuest: Freshwater Biomes
There are two major types of aquatic biomes, the marine and the freshwater. The freshwater biome is defined as having a low salt content versus the marine biome which is saltwater like the ocean.
WebQuest:Coral Reef Biome
The coral reef is one of the major marine biomes. Although it is a relatively small biome, around 25% of the known marine species
live in coral reefs.
Your students will read for information and learn all about these fascinating aquatic biomes.
