This bundle includes all three of my aquatic webquests.
WebQuest: Marine Biome
The marine biome is primarily made up of the saltwater oceans. It is the largest biome on planet Earth and covers around 70% of the Earth's surface.

WebQuest: Freshwater Biomes
There are two major types of aquatic biomes, the marine and the freshwater. The freshwater biome is defined as having a low salt content versus the marine biome which is saltwater like the ocean.

WebQuest:Coral Reef Biome
The coral reef is one of the major marine biomes. Although it is a relatively small biome, around 25% of the known marine species
live in coral reefs.
Your students will read for information and learn all about these fascinating aquatic biomes.
The great news is you pay for 2 and get half off the 3rd.
Links to More Webquests
WebQuest: Simple Machines.
WebQuest:Coral Reef Biome.
WebQuest: Freshwater Biomes.
WebQuest: Marine Biome Ages 9-14.
Webquest-Desert Biome.
WebQuest : Our Solar System.

$4.00

$5.00);

(20% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • Bundle-Aquatic-Biomes.pdf
  • Picture1.png
  • Picture2.png
  • Picture4.png
  • Picture5.png
  • Picture6.png
  • Picture7.png
  • Picture8.png
  • Picture9.png

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 2, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 4 MB

Bundle-Aquatic-Biomes

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 337 KB

Picture1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

png, 142 KB

Picture2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades