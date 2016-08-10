ARE AFFIRMATIVE ACTION PROGRAMS FAIR?

REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF CLAIFRONIA VS. BAKKE



BACKGROUND:

In the 1970s, the government urged employers and schools to adopt affirmative action programs. These programs aimed to increase the number of women and minority group members in college, post graduate schools, and higher-paying jobs. The goal was the makeup from past discrimination against these groups. Did those programs now discriminate against white males?