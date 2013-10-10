Free
Millions of people go to tanning salons, some to get a base tan before they go away on a beach vacation. The idea of the base tan is that it will protect you from burning on your sun excursion, so that what you end up with is a darker tan rather than a lobster face and discomfort.
But does a base tan protect your skin from ultraviolet damage you can’t see? And how safe are tanning beds themselves?
