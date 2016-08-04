Area and Circumference: Circles with Kandinsky is a set of five activities about area and perimeter of circles. Engage your students in deep learning of area and perimeter of circles by connecting them in a bigger project. Skip the worksheets!



These activities can be used as a whole class or set up as sequential projects in a math center. Excellent for differentiation as students can work at many levels. Your gifted students will love the challenges as well as writing their own.



This detailed guide includes:

- Complete teacher’s guide for 5 45-60 minute lessons

- 17 pages of ready-to-use Student Handouts

- A complete list of materials

- A presentation on the work of Wassily Kandinsky and accompanying informational text





Skills Developed in this lesson:

-Students will describe relationships of inscribed circles.

- Students will know the formulas for area and circumference of a circle and use them to solve problems. (CCSS.MATH, 7.G.B.4.)

- Students will solve mathematical problems involving area of 2-dimensional objects composed of quadrilaterals and triangles.



