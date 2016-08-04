Area and Circumference: Circles with Kandinsky is a set of five activities about area and perimeter of circles. Engage your students in deep learning of area and perimeter of circles by connecting them in a bigger project. Skip the worksheets!
These activities can be used as a whole class or set up as sequential projects in a math center. Excellent for differentiation as students can work at many levels. Your gifted students will love the challenges as well as writing their own.
Use independently or SAVE as part of one of the math bundles:
- 5th/6th Grade Math Project Bundle: 5 projects, common core aligned projects to practice area, ratio, circles, and more.
- Ultimate Math Art Bundle: Tessellations, Fibonacci, Linear Equations and more
This detailed guide includes:
- Complete teacher’s guide for 5 45-60 minute lessons
- 17 pages of ready-to-use Student Handouts
- A complete list of materials
- A presentation on the work of Wassily Kandinsky and accompanying informational text
Skills Developed in this lesson:
-Students will describe relationships of inscribed circles.
- Students will know the formulas for area and circumference of a circle and use them to solve problems. (CCSS.MATH, 7.G.B.4.)
- Students will solve mathematical problems involving area of 2-dimensional objects composed of quadrilaterals and triangles.
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 27%
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
Angles KS2
- (45)
- $4.93
Plotting coordinates using up to four quadrants!
- (34)
- $1.41
New resources
3D Pythagoras Theorem lesson
- (1)
- FREE
Interest Exam Questions
- (1)
- FREE
Circle Theorems Revision Exercise #9
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
- (0)
- $4.23
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE