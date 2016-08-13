Task cards are fantastic for scavenger hunts, races and differentiation. This ready-to-set use set of task cards focuses on word problems that involve area and perimeter. Skip the worksheet…but still get the practice. One set of cards has word problems. The other set of cards has solutions to match. This set includes:
- regular-sized task cards
- notebook-sized task cards for interactive notebooks
- a student response sheet and
- an answer key.
Good for students new to area and perimeter.
Multiple ways to use:
- Set up at a math-center with other geometry activities
- Host a geometry scavenger hunt
- Play a whole class game of geometry matching
- Play the classic game of concentration using these geometry cards.
A great addition to your middle school math classroom and for differentiation.
Included in this ready to use set of cards:
- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use
- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards
- 12 identical small notebook cards for INBs
- A student answer sheet
- A complete answer key
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not permitted to be shared with colleagues or by an entire subject or grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 13, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 50%
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
KS3 Circles-Rescue the princess-adventure game
- (14)
- $2.82
KS4 Circles-Rescue the princess-adventure game
- (13)
- $2.82
Requested Bundle - Year Four Autumn and Spring Notebook Files following WRMs
- 8 Resources
- $57.76
New resources
Year 4 Area. Observation Lesson.
- (1)
- FREE
Area of compound quadrilaterals worksheets
- (1)
- $2.82
New 9-1 Maths GCSE Problem Solving 8 - Geometry Question - Grades 5-9
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
- (5)
- FREE
Circles and Part-circles (Treasure Hunt)
- (5)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Area of a Triangle - Higher)
- (10)
- FREE