Task cards are fantastic for scavenger hunts, races and differentiation. This ready-to-set use set of task cards focuses on word problems that involve area and perimeter. Skip the worksheet…but still get the practice. One set of cards has word problems. The other set of cards has solutions to match. This set includes:

- regular-sized task cards

- notebook-sized task cards for interactive notebooks

- a student response sheet and

- an answer key.



Good for students new to area and perimeter.



Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with other geometry activities

- Host a geometry scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game of geometry matching

- Play the classic game of concentration using these geometry cards.



A great addition to your middle school math classroom and for differentiation.





Included in this ready to use set of cards:



- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- 12 identical small notebook cards for INBs

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



