Pi Day Area of circles Notes and Activities, Common Core Standard: 7.G.B.4



Everything you need to introduce and practice area of circles. Included in this product:

-Area of Circles Notes Guided Notes

-Area of Circles Notes Practice Page

-Area of Circles Frayer Models for Vocabulary Practice

-2 different warm-ups (2 per page)

-2 different exit slips (2 per page)

-Worked out Answer keys