Task cards are fantastic for scavenger hunts, races and differentiation. This ready-to-set use set of task cards is ideal for practice and review of finding the area of right triangles. Skip the worksheet…but still get the practice. One set of cards has diagrams. The other set of cards has solution to match. This set includes regular-sized task cards, notebook-sized task cards for interactive notebooks, a student response sheet and an answer key.



NOTE: Students do not need a knowledge of Pythagorean theorem for these problems.





Multiple ways to use:

- Set up at a math-center with other geometry activities

- Host a geometry scavenger hunt

- Play a whole class game of area of right triangles matching

- Play the classic game of concentration using these area of a right triangle cards.



A great addition to your 6th grade math review and practice and for differentiation. Intermix with other exponent activities for a deeper understanding.



Included in this ready to use set of cards:



- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use

- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards

- 12 identical small notebook cards for INBs

- A student answer sheet

- A complete answer key



