This common core aligned unit focuses on analyzing the fundamentals of argument and persuasion. This bundle is designed with PPT lectures, student notes, and engaging activities to help you instruct your students in concepts such as premise vs. conclusions, persuasive appeals (ethos, pathos, logos), inductive vs deductive reasoning, valid vs. sound, evaluating evidence, viewpoint, bias, the rhetorical situation, mood vs. tone, etc. Up to 2 weeks of material and instruction. Save up to 50% over purchasing each lesson individually.



This bundle includes:

1. Understanding the Rhetorical Situation (17 pages 24 slides)

Speaker, Occasion, Audience, Purpose, Subject

2. Recognizing Viewpoint and Bias (14 pages 12 slides)

Facts vs. Opinions, Loaded Words, Tone and Mood

3. Analyzing Rhetorical Appeals (17 pages 12 slides)

Ethos, Pathos, Logos

4. Elements and Structure of Arguments (11 pages 16 slides)

Premise vs. Conclusion, Inductive vs. Deductive, Valid vs. Sound

5. Analysis of Propaganda and Fallacies (11 pages 20 slides)

6. Engaging Topics and Arguments for Evaluation (17 pages)

Analysis notes and worksheets. ("Legalization of Marijuana" and "Do Aliens Exist?" "Would a Zombie Apocalypse be a Serious Threat?" "Should College Athletes be Paid?" "Violent vs Nonviolent Protest")

7. Annotation Guidelines for Argument and Informational Text (6 pages 11 slides)



Each section has its own editable PPT lecture, with student notes and integrated student activities. At the conclusion of the unit the bundle includes structured worksheets to evaluate a contemporary debate issue, using new knowledge and skills.