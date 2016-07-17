Common core aligned worksheets to supplement Around the Pond: Who's Been Here? as published in Houghton Mifflin Reading 2.1.
Common core aligned activities include: two vocabulary activities (6 words each) which focus on using a combination of dictionary skills and context clues, ten comprehension questions/activities with a focus on Bloom's Taxonomy, a sequencing activity, a summarizing activity, two categorizing and classifying activities, a vocabulary puzzle and an informational reading extension; Different Kinds of Animals. (15 pages of activities)
Included in this purchase is a BONUS: Around the Pond: Who's Been Here? Sequencing and Summarize sentence strips activity and poster.
An answer key is included.
Created Sept 2015
