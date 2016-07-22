Around the World Bundle, This Kid's Life has 59 country booklets (over 1475 pages and growing) that focus on how a child lives daily life in a different country, compared to how people live in their own country. This is an endless bundle, so when I add new This Kid's Life countries to this packet, you will receive the update without any additional costs. You can also request a country and I'll see if I can add it, if possible.



Countries included:

China

France

Germany

Japan

Mexico

Italy

India

Canada

Norway

Russia

Ireland

Brazil

England

Australia

Saudi Arabia

Spain

South Korea

Thailand

Morocco

New Zealand

Netherlands

Argentina

Peru

Ukraine

Portugal

Finland

Tunisia

Kenya

Scotland

Puerto Rico

Israel

Greece

Chile

Antarctica

Egypt

United States

Switzerland

Hungary

Colombia

Belgium

Wales

Venezuela

Turkey

Dominican Republic

Guatemala

Costa Rica

Cuba

Sweden

Tanzania

Madagascar

Ethiopia

Poland

Pakistan

Slovakia

Iceland

Austria

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama



Included in each packet:

1. A pre-test to see what your students know each country

2. A 2 page letter from a child that describes his or her life

3. Facts about that country and discussion questions

4. Word Search Puzzle

5. Secret Code Puzzle

6. Lots of Activities

7. Postcard Writing Activity

8. Writing Activity

9. Basic Language Phrases

10. Crossword Puzzle about each country

11. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity



All artwork is original and create by myself.



