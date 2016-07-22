Around the World Bundle, This Kid's Life has 59 country booklets (over 1475 pages and growing) that focus on how a child lives daily life in a different country, compared to how people live in their own country. This is an endless bundle, so when I add new This Kid's Life countries to this packet, you will receive the update without any additional costs. You can also request a country and I'll see if I can add it, if possible.
Countries included:
China
France
Germany
Japan
Mexico
Italy
India
Canada
Norway
Russia
Ireland
Brazil
England
Australia
Saudi Arabia
Spain
South Korea
Thailand
Morocco
New Zealand
Netherlands
Argentina
Peru
Ukraine
Portugal
Finland
Tunisia
Kenya
Scotland
Puerto Rico
Israel
Greece
Chile
Antarctica
Egypt
United States
Switzerland
Hungary
Colombia
Belgium
Wales
Venezuela
Turkey
Dominican Republic
Guatemala
Costa Rica
Cuba
Sweden
Tanzania
Madagascar
Ethiopia
Poland
Pakistan
Slovakia
Iceland
Austria
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama
Included in each packet:
1. A pre-test to see what your students know each country
2. A 2 page letter from a child that describes his or her life
3. Facts about that country and discussion questions
4. Word Search Puzzle
5. Secret Code Puzzle
6. Lots of Activities
7. Postcard Writing Activity
8. Writing Activity
9. Basic Language Phrases
10. Crossword Puzzle about each country
11. Similarities and Differences Organizer and Writing Activity
All artwork is original and create by myself.
Thanks for looking at my products,
Yvonne Crawford
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
Brazil Full SoW
- (56)
- $18.31
Flooding
- (25)
- $1.41
Volcanoes Full Scheme of Work
- (27)
- $11.97
New resources
Christmas Quiz 2017
- (6)
- $2.82
CHANGING PLACES:8. Meanings and representations LONDON
- (1)
- $4.93
ANIMAL ODDITIES PART 2 -THREE ANIMALS OF THE RED SAND DUNES OF NAMIBIA - SW AFRICA
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
How can the Favela be improved? Trumps Game
- (0)
- $11.27
Pearl Harbor Attack Bundle
- 13 Resources
- $36.63
The Arctic: ( animals and Ocean) powerpoint,display, worksheets and activities
- (0)
- $8.45