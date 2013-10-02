In some ways, people and moose are similar. For example, both suffer from arthritis.

And that’s interesting because how and why moose develop arthritis may be able to tell us something about the pathology of the human variety.

For example, researchers working in Michigan’s upper peninsula have been studying moose there for decades. And one thing they've found is while arthritis in moose is partly genetic, it’s also triggered by the environment.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • 037.mp3

About this resource

Info

Created: Oct 2, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades