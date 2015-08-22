Articulation Activities L-blend series: BL blend words for speech therapy, phonics, & sound practice

This resource consists of 10 different activities (one on each page) that include 10 target words beginning with the BL sound blend. The activities are appropriate for use during speech therapy, phonics work, or for sending home as a practice activity. Short directions at the top of each page are helpful for directing practice of the BL sound at the word or sentence level. The last activity, in which the student must find the targeted BL pictures imbedded in a picture, could be used to stimulate practice of the BL sound to tell a story. The activities are best suited for preschool through elementary school age students.
The activities can be printed for use with students, can be viewed and used via computer or tablet, or can be shared with students online as part of a teletherapy session or lesson. They are also ideal for use as speech therapy homework.
The 10 BL words targeted in this resource are as follows: blow, blaze, blinking, blocks, black, blimp, bloom, blender, blanket, blueberries.
The following 10 activities are included:
• FLASH CARDS
• TIC-TAC-TOE
• WORD SCRAMBLE
• FILL-INS
• PICTURE SCENE
• PICTURE MATCH
• GO-TOGETHERS
• WORD SEARCH
• RECTANGLES
• FIND THE PICTURES
All activities include the written target word and pictures with the exception of WORD SEARCH which does not have pictures.
Created: Aug 22, 2015
