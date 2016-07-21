Practicing articulation errors can be boring or monotonous. A fun way to practice specific sounds is through these interactive bingo games. Each game focuses on a different sound. Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to practice their articulation errors more successfully with this resource! This foundational level resource is also perfect for your low level learners to target turn taking, social skills, and group behavior!



This product contains:

- S Blend Bingo

- R Blend Bingo

- L Blend Bingo





Each game contains 2 sets of calling card {one at an easy level with just the word and one at a harder level with clues} and 5 playing boards! Each board contains 24 words.