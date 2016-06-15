A booklet split into the four key topics (Region, Occupation, Gender and Social Groups) with the key theorists and title of their work for each topic. There is space underneath each theorists for the students to fill in a summary.

The second document is the same booklet with the answers filled.

A sample page has been added as a Word doc to give an idea of what each booklet looks like - I don't think the Publisher document is visible as a sample.