Free
4.97 customer reviews
Downloaded 636 times
Viewed 1082 times
PP of lessons
Free
4.97 customer reviews
Downloaded 636 times
Viewed 1082 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 19, 2016
Other resources by this author
anniemassey
Unit of work for AQA Lit+Lang Paris Anthology
Power point with lesson outline. Not complete - but contains a few of the texts.
- (7)
- FREE
- (7)
- FREE
anniemassey
AQA A Level Literature and Language Paris Anthology Wordles
Introduce the texts in a simple yet effective way using the wordles. Have only done WORD docs, not the PDFs yet.
- (3)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sh2810
Library Challenge Cards
These ‘Library Challenge’ cards were made for my class library, but they could be used in a school library as well. The idea was just to get the ch...
- (29)
- $1.41
stebbingk05
AQA GCSE English Language Paper 1
A complete 12 week scheme of work that is fully resourced and differentiated. Contains powerpoint lessons, medium term plan, text extracts and samp...
- (21)
- $8.45
BUNDLE
helpfulnomad
Othello A Level
A number of resources for the teaching of A Level Othello.
- 10 Resources
- $14.09
New resources
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of the introduction and develop...
- (1)
- $4.23
TandLGuru
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
This engaging and informative lesson enables students to make detailed and precise interpretations of the character of Abel Magwitch in Great Expec...
- (1)
- $4.23
krisgreg30
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Reading Comprehension
Three differentiated reading comprehension activities based on an extract from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Each differentiated resour...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Revision
Four fully differentiated lessons and revision guides to help prepare GCSE students analysing the text for new spec GCSEs. Ideal preparation for th...
- 4 Resources
- $5.49
Lead_Practitioner
The Sign of Four - Chapter Four
We take a look at Chapter Four of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Victorian detective story The Sign of Four and explore the character of Thaddeus...
- (0)
- $4.23
BUNDLE
sfy773
William Shakespeare Bundle
William Shakespeare Bundle Engaging activities
- 9 Resources
- $39.44