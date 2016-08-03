Asexual versus Sexual Reproduction is a 56 slide power point presentation and 5 pages of students' notes. This product is going to help you to teach the topic of Sexual and Asexual Reproduction, main types of asexual reproduction, advantages and disadvantages of each. This presentation contains 4 formative assessments, engaging images, and clear explanations. This product is design to teach for secondary grades.
Key concepts : Asexual reproduction
Sexual reproduction
Binary fission.
Budding
Tubers and Bulbs
Stems or Runners
Parthenogenesis
Sporulation
Regeneration
cloning
Common Core State Standards Connections:
ELA/Literacy -
RST.6-8.1 Cite specific textual evidence to support analysis of science and technical texts. (MS-LS3-2)
RST.6-8.4 Determine the meaning of symbols, key terms, and other domain-specific words and phrases as they are used in a specific scientific or technical context relevant to grades 6-8 texts and topics. (MS-LS3-2)
RST.6-8.7 Integrate quantitative or technical information expressed in words in a text with a version of that information expressed visually (e.g., in a flowchart, diagram, model, graph, or table). (MS-LS3-2)
SL.8.5 Integrate multimedia and visual displays into presentations to clarify information, strengthen claims and evidence, and add interest.(MS-LS3-2)
Created by MAGGIE'S FILES. For more products visit my store.
Have fun!!!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
MICROSCOPE POWER POINT PRESENTATION
- (0)
- $7.00
INVERTEBRATES I- PHYLUM: PORIFERA, CNIDARIA, AND WORMS- POWER POINT AND NOTES
- (0)
- $8.00
THE SIX KINGDMOS OF LIFE - POWER POINT AND NOTES
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
STUDENT revision summaries A Level Biology AQA bundle
- 20 Resources
- $28.17
AQA Trilogy Biology bundle B1-7
- 7 Resources
- $14.09
AQA GCSE Biology UNITS REVISION LESSONS
- 5 Resources
- $11.27
New resources
Interactive DNA Stations Lab, The Discovery of Heredity
- (1)
- $5.00
Parkinson’s Disease - Science Reading Article - Grade 8 and Up
- (1)
- $6.40
AQA (NEW 9-1) BIOLOGY / TRILIOGY: RAG - Red/Amber/Green assessment sheets
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Biology Paper 1 Revision Posters for Edexcel Combined Science 9-1 (from 2016)
- (0)
- $11.27
AQA A-Level Biology revision questions (Years 1 and 2)
- (0)
- $2.82
STUDENT A Level Biology Exam Questions
- 20 Resources
- $14.07