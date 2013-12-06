Interested in Chinese, Japanese, Arabic, Persian or Hebrew Studies? You don't need any prior knowledge of these languages to study them at Cambridge but you do need imagination, perseverance and a sense of adventure.

Have you ever wondered why politics and religion seem to be inseparable in the Middle East? Would you like to learn more about Japanese film and literature?

All these topics and more are offered at the Faculty of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, where study ranges geographically from the Mediterranean to the Pacific, and in time from the classical era to the present day.