Over a two-year period, a team of researchers from the University of Cambridge's Centre for Commonwealth Education, along with others in the UK and three countries in Africa, approached the problem by thinking beyond the classroom and asking a fundamental question: how much do children know already?

The researchers used a technique called &'photo-voiceé';, providing children with cameras to make a record of the people, places and things from which they learned about sex, love, AIDS and relationships -- the resulting images are powerful and revealing.