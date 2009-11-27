RecommendedTES PICKS

This a is a Powerpoint version of the Interactive Whiteboard Teaching Activity Toolkit that has been posted for Smartboard, as so many of you have had problems accessing it. It contains starters, plenaries and mini-plenary activities and ideas that incorporate Assessment for Learning and active learning.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • B Starters, Mini-Plenaries and Plenaries.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Nov 27, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Activity

ppt, 11 MB

B Starters, Mini-Plenaries and Plenaries

Report a problem

Categories & Grades