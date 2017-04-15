This is an excellent assessment tracker because:

- It is simple to create, modify and interpret

- Quick visual to assess who is above or below targets

- Easily identify patterns in progress over time

- Able to record 3 types of assessment; teacher marking, self and peer assessment

- Teachers can plan assessments in advance by writing in the topic/question

- Clear overview which means you can share your tracker with an observer, students or parents very easily



The tracker includes:

1. A breakdown for each half-term 1 to 6.

2. There are 3 assessments each half-term (you can easily insert more columns or delete ones you don't need)

3. Page one is a blank template so you can add in your students names and grades.

4. Page two is an example of a completed tracker (formulas included) for A-Level Sociology.

5. There are tips on how to calculate the average working at grade.

6. The columns include only relevant information you need; target grade, working at grade, end of term grade and predicted grade.



THIS IS A GREAT TRACKER FOR LESSON OBSERVATIONS :)