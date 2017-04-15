This is an excellent assessment tracker because:
- It is simple to create, modify and interpret
- Quick visual to assess who is above or below targets
- Easily identify patterns in progress over time
- Able to record 3 types of assessment; teacher marking, self and peer assessment
- Teachers can plan assessments in advance by writing in the topic/question
- Clear overview which means you can share your tracker with an observer, students or parents very easily

The tracker includes:
1. A breakdown for each half-term 1 to 6.
2. There are 3 assessments each half-term (you can easily insert more columns or delete ones you don't need)
3. Page one is a blank template so you can add in your students names and grades.
4. Page two is an example of a completed tracker (formulas included) for A-Level Sociology.
5. There are tips on how to calculate the average working at grade.
6. The columns include only relevant information you need; target grade, working at grade, end of term grade and predicted grade.

THIS IS A GREAT TRACKER FOR LESSON OBSERVATIONS :)

$7.04

Buy nowSave for later
  • Assessment-Tracker.xlsx

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 15, 2017

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Assessment

xlsx, 25 KB

Assessment-Tracker

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades