The Countdown #35

Space Lab Video Presentation: The topics covered in today's espisode of The Countdown are: a bizarre asteroid with six tails spotted by the Hubble Telescope, liftoff! India&'s first Mars probe launches toward the Red Planet, the Kepler Telescope finds a plethora of Earth-size planets, Chelyabinsk eyewitnesses help scientists resolve meteor mysteries and gravity maps reveal why the Mooné';s far side is covered with craters