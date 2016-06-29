Beautiful Word Wall Cards and Activities for the month of August with a Nature, Camping and Outdoors theme!



27 word wall cards

19 activities



The following 27 words are included in this packet:

1. August

2. vacation

3. explore

4. It’s hot.

5. It’s sunny.

6. tent

7. campfire

8. mountain

9. marshmallow

10. backpack

11. flashlight

12. compass

13. park ranger

14. canteen

15. boots

16. sleeping bag

17. guitar

18. sing

19. lake

20. canoe

21. swim

22. forest

23. tree

24. sunflower

25. squirrel

26. to go camping

27. bear





The following 19 pages of activities are provided to go along with the Word Wall cards:

* Find the word and check the box.

* Trace the word.

* Find the word and write it.

* Choose words to write a story.

* Use each word to write a complete sentence.

* Rainbow writing.

