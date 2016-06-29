Beautiful Word Wall Cards and Activities for the month of August with a Nature, Camping and Outdoors theme!
27 word wall cards
19 activities
The following 27 words are included in this packet:
1. August
2. vacation
3. explore
4. It’s hot.
5. It’s sunny.
6. tent
7. campfire
8. mountain
9. marshmallow
10. backpack
11. flashlight
12. compass
13. park ranger
14. canteen
15. boots
16. sleeping bag
17. guitar
18. sing
19. lake
20. canoe
21. swim
22. forest
23. tree
24. sunflower
25. squirrel
26. to go camping
27. bear
The following 19 pages of activities are provided to go along with the Word Wall cards:
* Find the word and check the box.
* Trace the word.
* Find the word and write it.
* Choose words to write a story.
* Use each word to write a complete sentence.
* Rainbow writing.
