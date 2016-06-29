Beautiful Word Wall Cards for the month of August with a Nature, Camping and Outdoors theme!

This is the English Version of this set. If you are interested in the Spanish Version,
please search my store!


The following 27 words are included in this packet:
1. August
2. vacation
3. explore
4. It’s hot.
5. It’s sunny.
6. tent
7. campfire
8. mountain
9. marshmallow
10. backpack
11. flashlight
12. compass
13. park ranger
14. canteen
15. boots
16. sleeping bag
17. guitar
18. sing
19. lake
20. canoe
21. swim
22. forest
23. tree
24. sunflower
25. squirrel
26. to go camping
27. bear

Created: Jun 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

