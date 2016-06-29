Beautiful Word Wall Cards for the month of August with a Nature, Camping and Outdoors theme!



This is the English Version of this set. If you are interested in the Spanish Version,

please search my store!





The following 27 words are included in this packet:

1. August

2. vacation

3. explore

4. It’s hot.

5. It’s sunny.

6. tent

7. campfire

8. mountain

9. marshmallow

10. backpack

11. flashlight

12. compass

13. park ranger

14. canteen

15. boots

16. sleeping bag

17. guitar

18. sing

19. lake

20. canoe

21. swim

22. forest

23. tree

24. sunflower

25. squirrel

26. to go camping

27. bear